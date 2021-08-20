State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 15,800 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in IAA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IAA by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of IAA by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $50.69 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

