State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 8,800 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

