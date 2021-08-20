SteepCoin Price Down 51.2% Over Last Week (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 51.2% lower against the dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $79,666.28 and approximately $6.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.86 or 0.00969759 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

