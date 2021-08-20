Step Finance (STEP) Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 83.2% against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $10.68 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00141413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00150428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,008.40 or 0.99705120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.26 or 0.00906228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00722964 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

