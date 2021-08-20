Stephen John Silvester Sells 13,022 Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Stock

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) insider Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total value of £32,294.56 ($42,193.05).

Stephen John Silvester also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palace Capital alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of Palace Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £33,857.20 ($44,234.65).

Shares of Palace Capital stock remained flat at $GBX 250 ($3.27) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54. The company has a market capitalization of £115.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 262.27. Palace Capital Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 280.57 ($3.67).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -0.83%.

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.