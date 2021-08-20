Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Position Trimmed by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stericycle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,541,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Stericycle by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stericycle by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after buying an additional 362,393 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Stericycle by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,542,000 after buying an additional 314,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 278.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.