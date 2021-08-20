Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 506,239 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth about $8,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 374.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 284,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 24.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 239,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $21.95. 198,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,601. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $631.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

