Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,932,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,993,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,836,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,872,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $130.36. 1,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

