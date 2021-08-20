Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

