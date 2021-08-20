Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

IJH traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.29. 942,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.13.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

