Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,366. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

