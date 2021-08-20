Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $504,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,906. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.