Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Invests $27,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,753,000 after acquiring an additional 463,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,690,000 after acquiring an additional 338,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $780,635. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.36. 1,794,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,951. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.