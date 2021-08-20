Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,144,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after purchasing an additional 330,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after purchasing an additional 279,040 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,709,000 after buying an additional 71,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. 146,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

