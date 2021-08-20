Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $5,130,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 310.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $40.17. 7,147,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,186 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

