Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.02. 2,633,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,945,602. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

