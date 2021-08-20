Stevanato Group Spa’s (NYSE:STVN) Quiet Period To End on August 25th

Stevanato Group’s (NYSE:STVN) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 25th. Stevanato Group had issued 32,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $672,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

STVN opened at $22.91 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

