Steven W. Berglund Sells 60,000 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Trimble stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.17.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
About Trimble
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
