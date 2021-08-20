Steven W. Berglund Sells 60,000 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trimble stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.17.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 247.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,873 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trimble by 28,838.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $120,186,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

