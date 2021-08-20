Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sells 33,358 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,372,014.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,482.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20.

On Friday, July 16th, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44.

On Friday, June 18th, Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $39.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

