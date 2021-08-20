Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Colfax Put Options (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 15,089 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,148% compared to the typical volume of 1,209 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,424,162.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,484. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

