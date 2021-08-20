Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cboe Global Markets Call Options (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 18,267 call options on the company. This is an increase of 673% compared to the typical volume of 2,363 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.32. 48,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,672. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.22. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,314 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

