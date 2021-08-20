Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,134 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the average volume of 328 put options.

CS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 53,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,707,864. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.28. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,600,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $15,668,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8,371.2% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

