StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Up to $64.96

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.96, but opened at $66.72. StoneX Group shares last traded at $66.72, with a volume of 19 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,055.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in StoneX Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 4,795.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

