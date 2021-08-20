StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Up to $64.96

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.96, but opened at $66.72. StoneX Group shares last traded at $66.72, with a volume of 19 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89.
In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,055.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in StoneX Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 4,795.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
