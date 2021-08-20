Stream Protocol Trading Up 12.1% This Week (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $92,193.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 131,012,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

