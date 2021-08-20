Strike Price Tops $54.90 on Major Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Strike has a market capitalization of $162.54 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $54.90 or 0.00112794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00140830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00148717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,669.76 or 0.99993735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.24 or 0.00925042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.85 or 0.00706453 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,666 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

