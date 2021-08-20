STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $352.08

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 352.08 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.70), with a volume of 2,170 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £168.20 million and a PE ratio of 20.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 352.37.

About STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.