Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.97 ($17.61).

Shares of SZU opened at €13.45 ($15.82) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -23.55. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €13.13.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

