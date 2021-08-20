Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 194.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 791,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 522,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $215,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

SHW stock opened at $302.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $308.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

