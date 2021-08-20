Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $246.72 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,616,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $246,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.46.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

