Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,851 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $195,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY stock opened at $109.76 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

