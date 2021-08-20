Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $178,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 27.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Humana by 38.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $914,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock opened at $413.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.46. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.