Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $17.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

