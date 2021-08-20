Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RUN. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.17.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,633.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,797 shares of company stock worth $8,745,752. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sunrun by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $2,789,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.