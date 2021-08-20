Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.16. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

