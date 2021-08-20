Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,988 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Surface Oncology worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 9.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

