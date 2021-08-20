Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,162,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 859,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,573 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGRY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 337,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,999. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

