SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.74.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $550.95. The stock had a trading volume of 242,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $563.31. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

