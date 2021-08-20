SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SWK in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SWK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48. SWK has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $224.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.23.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.00. SWK had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SWK by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SWK during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SWK by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

