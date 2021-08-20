Syncona (LON:SYNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $198.40

Shares of Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198.40 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 198.92 ($2.60), with a volume of 82251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.50 ($2.63).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 284 ($3.71) price target on shares of Syncona in a report on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.65) price target on shares of Syncona in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Syncona in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.48.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

