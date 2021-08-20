SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Update

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 799,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NYSE:SNX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.27. The stock had a trading volume of 103,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,450. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,882. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after buying an additional 1,150,194 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after buying an additional 346,510 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after buying an additional 271,560 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 170.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,286,000 after buying an additional 270,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

