Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.78-6.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19-4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.46.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $316.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $317.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.42.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,068 shares of company stock worth $6,236,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

