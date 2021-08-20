Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $308.46.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $25.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $315.99. 2,475,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,587. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $317.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total value of $1,727,475.23. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

