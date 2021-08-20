Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Update

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SYN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,713,129. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.37. Synthetic Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 6,046.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,162 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.