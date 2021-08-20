Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Sells $30,700.00 in Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $30,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 281,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,192.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SYPR opened at $3.12 on Friday. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $67.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.