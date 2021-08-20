T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.45. 8,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,841. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $176.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

