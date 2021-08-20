T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTOO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 33,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,249. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market cap of $147.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

