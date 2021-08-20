Tael (WABI) Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.72, $5.22, $34.91 and $6.32.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00058057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.90 or 0.00836314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00049363 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $18.11, $7.20, $5.22, $24.72, $62.56, $6.32, $10.00, $34.91, $13.96, $119.16 and $45.75. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

