Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of TALS stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

