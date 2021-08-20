Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Tapestry updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.35 EPS.

Shares of TPR opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

