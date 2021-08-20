Tapestry Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 19,428 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,526% compared to the average daily volume of 1,195 call options.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. 42,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 178.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 142,568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $5,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

