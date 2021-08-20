Tapestry Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 19,428 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,526% compared to the average daily volume of 1,195 call options.
Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. 42,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 178.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 142,568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $5,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.